Juve, agreement in principle with Milinkovic-Savic: Lazio's request
17 June at 13:00
Juventus hope to give Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to Maurizio Sarri but the negotiation with Lazio won't be easy, as has been previously demonstrated by the Rome side.
According to the Corriere Dello Sport, the president of the Biancoceleste club, Claudio Lotito, will continue to ask for around €100m. A fee which is deemed too high by Juventus, given the midfielder's drop in quality last season.
However, they will make an attempt to lower the price, especially since they already have an agreement in principle with the player. This can be used as leverage in the negotiations, as Lotito has made it clear that they won't stop a player from leaving.
"Milinkovic-Savic? At Lazio, we keep only those who want to stay at the club. If the player expresses his intention to explore a new adventure, we will not oppose him. At what price can we let him go? Negotiations are not made in the newspapers. I will only say that he is the best midfielder in the league," he concluded.
