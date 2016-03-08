Juve-Ajax 1-1, the bianconeri half-time ratings as Ronaldo was top and Dybala was flop

16 April at 21:57
Juventus are currently playing against Ajax at the Allianz Stadium in Turin as it is 1-1 at half-time (the first UCL leg between both teams finished 1-1 in Amsterdam). Cristiano Ronaldo opened the score in the 28th minute of play as the goal had to be reviewed by the VAR which caused a lot of tension between both teams (especially between Ajax coach Ten Hag and Juve boss Max Allegri).

Ajax equalized moments later as Van de Beek beat Szczesny. Yet again, this goal was also reviewed by the VAR as the tension kept on accumulating. The second half is about to begin as there should be a great finale indeed between these two sides. You can view our bianconeri tops and flops of the first half bellow right here right now on Calciomercato.com. 

JUVE-AJAX 1-1 (HT), THE BIANCONERI TOPS AND FLOPS:

Juve tops: Cristiano Ronaldo, Emre Can

Juve flops: Dybala, Bernardeschi and Alex Sandro 

