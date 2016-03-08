Juve-Ajax, Chiellini absent from training but Can and Costa feature

Juventus have been in training today ahead of tomorrow's UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg against Dutch side Ajax. The first leg finished 1-1 in Amsterdam and Juventus will be looking for a strong performance at the Allianz Stadium to get themselves into the semi-finals.In Juve training today, a notable absentee is Giorgio Chiellini; suggesting the experienced Italian defender will be missing the game against Ajax. Similarly, Andrea Barzagli will also miss the match; taking part in individual training today as he attempts to regain full fitness. However, Daniele Rugani was present in training, with the in-form starlet set to feature in the Bianconeri back line.Emre Can, Sami Khedira and Douglas Costa were all also present in training and should be available to Massimiliano Allegri to use in the game tomorrow evening; barring any late surprises.