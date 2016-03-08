Juve-Ajax, team news and predicted line-ups: Can and Douglas recover in time for UCL clash?

Juventus take on Ajax tomorrow night at the Allianz Stadium. After the 1-1 draw in Amsterdam, Max Allegri's side need a 0-0 draw or a win to qualify for the semi-finals of the Champions League.



The Old Lady will train today at 4.15 pm at Juventus technical center (READ the official program here) and both Emre Can and Douglas Costa are expected to train with the rest of the group and be eligible to play tomorrow. Giorgio Chiellini is unlikely to recover while Ajax should count on Frankie de Jong who left the pitch with a slight injury on Saturday.



Another doubt for Allegri is whether to start Mandzukic or Moise Kean but the Croat is in pole for a starting spot tomorrow night.



JUVE-AJAX, PREDICTED LINE-UPS



Juventus (4-3-3): Szczesny; Cancelo, Bonucci, Rugani, Alex Sandro; Emre Çan, Pjanic, Matuidi; Bernardeschi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Mandzukic.



​Ajax (4-2-3-1): Onana; Mazraoui, De Ligt, Blind, Veltman; Schone, De Jong; Neres, van De Beek, Ziyech; Tadic.



