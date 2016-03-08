Juventus star Alex Sandro is being linked with moves to Manchester United and Psg but according to Tuttosport the Brazilian defender is no more willing to leave Juventus after the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo.Alex Sando has just had the most disappointing season of his career at Juve and one year ago he had an agreement to move to Chelsea. The former Porto star was expected to leave Turin this summer but the arrival of CR7 has made Alex Sandro change his mind with the Brazilian who is now determined to remain at Juve with the Old Lady who could offer him a new deal in the coming weeks.