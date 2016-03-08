Juve, Alex Sandro disappoints after the renewal: summer exit possible

Juventus are willing to listen to offers for the former Porto man, with offers of €50m and upwards set to be taken very seriously by the Bianconeri management.

The Turin side are also looking at potential replacements for Sandro, with Marcelo being the first name on the list. Two other names are Grimaldo and Emerson Palmieri. However, amid all this, Juventus are also waiting for the news on Spinazzola's knee injury. Meanwhile, as mentioned, Juve expect offers for Alex Sandro.