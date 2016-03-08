Juve, Alex Sandro: 'Roma? We are here to win'

12 January at 20:35
AS Roma are set to take on Juventus soon in the Italian Serie A as this will be a huge game for both sides. Juve come into this one in second place but with a win, they will have the chance to surpass Antonio Conte's Inter (who drew Atalanta last night at the San Siro in Milano 1-1). Roma on the other hand come into this one in 4th place as a win would help them maintain their positioning in the standings as well as inch closer to Simone Inzaghi's Lazio side who are currently in third place. Juventus are coming off a big 4-0 win against Cagliari where as AS Roma are coming off a 0-2 defeat to Torino. Juve's Alex Sandro spoke to Rai Sport (via Calciomercato.com) ahead of the game, here is what he had to say on the matter:

'This is a crucial match for us, with a win we would go first. Roma are solid but we are here to win....'. 

This will be a great game as Ronaldo and Dybala will take on Dzeko and Perotti. More to come on the matter...

