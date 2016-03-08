Juve, Alex Sandro: ‘Ronaldo took us up another level’
30 September at 11:00Juventus emerged 3-1 victors as they took on their Scudetto rivals from last season in Napoli. Napoli took the lead through Dries Mertens early on in the clash before two goals from Mario Mandzukic and a collector’s item, in a goal from Leonardo Bonucci, saw the Old Lady win the match by three goals to one.
Speaking to JTV after the game, Juve’s Brazilian left-back Alex Sandro gave his thoughts and reflections on the clash:
“They started well – we made a mistake playing the ball out and they punished us for that. But we kept our concentration for the full 95 minutes and not many teams can do that.
“This was a six-pointer and we put in a great display. We need to keep going like this, improving in defence and retaining our focus.
“Cristiano Ronaldo had a splendid game – we should really credit him for that. He took us up another level. He works every day to improve himself and we’re doing the same.”
