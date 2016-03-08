Juve, Allegri blocks sale of Manchester United target for second time
26 August at 19:05According to what has been reported by IlBiancoNero.com Massimiliano Allegri has, for the second time, been decisive in blocking the sale of Sami Khedira. Earlier in the summer, Manchester United and the MLS were touted as possible destinations for the 31-year-old German. Recently, Khedira has been a reported target of Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain – however, Khedira’s future looks, at least for the meantime, tied to Turin.
As per the reports, Allegri pulled the plug on both deals; wishing to keep the German at Juventus for at least another season; with Khedira’s contract at Juventus expiring next year. Khedira signed for the Old Lady from Real Madrid in 2015, on a free transfer, after the German had spent 5 years in the Spanish capital; where he played over 100 times for Los Blancos.
For now, Khedira will remain in Turin; however, next summer is a different story – one which could bring Khedira’s time at Juventus to a close.
