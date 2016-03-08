Juve, Allegri: 'Cancelo and Bernardeschi changed the game'

Juve boss Max Allegri spoke to Sky Sport (via Calciomercato.com) after the Lazio-Juve game, here is what he had to say on the matter:



'Well we really didn't do well in the first half but we played the final 30 minutes well. We made a lot of mistakes in the first half so I told my players to calm down and to pass the ball in a more efficient way. Changes? Bernardeschi and Cancelo surely changed the game for us. Lazio are a very good team who always give us a hard time so it wasn't surprising to see them play like this. Emre Can? It was my mistake, I wanted to play him in front of the defence but it didn't work out. It wasn't really fair to him but then when Bentancur was put there, things went better for us. Napoli? Well Milan played them well yesterday as we knew that we had a great opportunity to get an 11 point lead. Szczesny? He was great today, he really saved us. Bonucci? His ankle is swollen but we now have Caceres so we are covered'. More to come....