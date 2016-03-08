Juve: Allegri decides the ‘best tactical system’ for Ronaldo

Juventus played a friendly game against their Primavera team at Villar Perosa yesterday with Massimiliano Allegri who had a chance to try several men and line-ups during the classic exhibition test that takes place every year in this small town 50 kilometres north of Turin.



According to La Repubblica, Allegri’s favourite tactical system when Ronaldo is on the pitch is the 4-4-2. The Italian tactician tried this system in the first half of yesterday’s game with Douglas Costa and Bernardeschi on the wings, Ronaldo and Dybala up front.



Emre Can and Rodrigo Bentancur started in the middle of the park for Juventus yesterday.

