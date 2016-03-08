Juve, Allegri Dybala twist
16 September at 13:59Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has surprisingly decided to play Paulo Dybala against Sassuolo today, reports in Italy claim.
The Argentinean has beaten competition from Federico Bernardeschi and is set to start against the Neroverdi with Mario Mandzukic and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Allegri said yesterday that 'Dybala must work hard and put himself under discussion' if he wants to be a regular starter with Juventus.
The Argentinean started the first Serie A game of the season against Chievo but was snubbed in the following two games against Lazio and Parma.
Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport earlier this week, Dybala said: “I admit it, I didn’t begin like last year or even 2016. One thing is certain, I want to arrive in Turin to work fruitfully and earn my place back.”
“I told myself [when CR7 joined] that I’ve had the luck to play with Messi with the national team, now I have the possibility to play with Ronaldo at Juventus. We have an excellent understanding on the pitch, we just need to keep training, we have the whole season ahead of us.”
