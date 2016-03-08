Juve, Allegri: "Dybala? Well he needs some time..."
23 September at 23:25Juve's Max Allegri spoke to Sky Sport after the Frosinone-Juve game, here is what he had to say (via IlBianconero):
"We were expecting a difficult game and that's what we got indeed. As the time advanced it got harder and harder to score a goal but we finally did thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo. Emre Can? He was a bit too back and we struggled in the first half of play. Things then got better in the second half and Bernardeschi's introduction in the game helped us. Paulo Dybala? He needs to play. He has a lot of quality and he made some nice plays today but as I said, he has to get more comfortable. Napoli? Well they have a great coach and a good team, they will be right there. We have a nice advantage on teams like Inter and Roma so we have to keep going. Mandzukic? Well not everyone will play every game, let's see...".
