Juve, Allegri: ‘Football is not a science but a sport of knowledge’
04 October at 18:45Juventus held their sixth training course for potential managers and coaches today, with Juve head coach Massimiliano Allegri holding the first lesson. The lesson was introduced with words from Pavel Nedved, who said: “The purpose of this course to improve and exchange information, as a single team.”
Allegri would go on to deliver a speech which is particularly interesting, with the head coach saying: “Football is not made of schemes, it is not a science, but a sport of knowledge, in which players have to be taught, even as kids, to think independently, otherwise it will be difficult to adapt to different situations of You have a great responsibility, because you have to make the boys grow on the field and in life.
“On the field the only way to improve is to repeat the technical gestures as much as possible. We have to work on the details and therefore on the single player, which only growing individually can be useful to the team. The most important things, those that must guide us are the passion in teaching and the taste that you feel when you see that a player improves.”
