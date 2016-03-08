Juve, Allegri gives Bentancur another chance

On Sunday evening, a very important game will take place, more specifically the one between the first and second team in the Serie A standings. Despite the importance of the clash, Allegri is keen to give a midfielder another chance.

In fact, according to the latest reports, Bentancur will play from start against Napoli despite not living up to expectations as of late. The Uruguayan certainly had a strong start with the Bianconeri, but has since slowed down slightly.