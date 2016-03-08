Juve, Allegri: "Here is why Ronaldo hasn't scored yet..."

Max Allegri spoke to DAZN after the Parma-Juve game, here is what he had to say: " It is always hard to play against Parma for us. We started slowly but we did better in the second half I feel. Cristiano Ronaldo? Well the Serie A isn't an easy league. It is a different league compared to the Liga so he will need to adjust his game. Even so, he played a solid game and he helped the team out. He will now have some time to rest and get ready for our next games. He will score many goals for us in the future...".