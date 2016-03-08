Juve, Allegri: "Higuain? Let's see who will be here when we return from our tour..."
30 July at 20:59Max Allegri spoke to the press live from Atlanta as he had this to say on a few Juve topics (via IlBianconero) : "Transfer market? Well let's see since we still have to return to Italy. I will then see who I have at my disposal and we will go from there. We know that we will have a very competitive roster. Higuain? I am not in charge of the transfer market, that is up to the management...".
