Juve, Allegri: 'I already told Agnelli that I would stay here...'

Juve boss Max Allegri spoke to Sky Sport after the Juve-Ajax 1-2 game, here is what he had to say on the matter:



"Juve-Ajax? Ajax deserved to progress to the next phase, they really did well today in the second half. First half? We did very well in the first half but once they tied the game up, we lost our intensity. Kean for Dybala? Well I wanted to try something else but in the end, we had to play in a different way today as a group. Injuries? Well Khedira, Douglas Costa and Cuadrado have been out for nearly the whole season so it certainly could have an effect on a team. President Agnelli? I spoke to him recently and we will meet again in the coming days to program the future of Juve. I had already told him that I would be staying here in Turin. We now have to finish off the season on a high and win our 8th straight league title...'. More to come...