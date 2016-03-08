Juve, Allegri: 'Kean? Let's see who will play upfront against Ajax...'

Max Allegri spoke to Sky Sport after the Spal-Juve (2-1) game, here is what he had to say on the matter:



" Well we used many younger players and I was happy with their performance. Gozzi? He had a good game indeed even after Barzagli came off. I also liked how Nicolussi and Mavididi did today. I had to evaluate both Cuadrado and Dybala's physical conditions as they haven't been 100% of late. I think that we did well today considering and everyone played hard. I think this is a good sign ahead of our Tuesday game. Kean? He got a little tired so that's why I decided to take him off. He is different compared to Mandzukic but as I've said, we will wait and see before deciding who will play upfront against Ajax. Dybala? He did well, I was happy. Matuidi? He is ready. We will wait and see for Douglas Costa and Emre Can. Chiellini? We will test him tomorrow, it's a calf issue. Scudetto? Well we could've played all of our top players today to get the result but we wanted to focus on the UCL. You usually could win the league title with 86 points but Napoli had 91 points last year and finished second...'. More to come...