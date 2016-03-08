Allegri: "I showed the lads Man United-Chelsea. Pogba? I won't be calling him..."
20 October at 21:05Juve played against Genoa today as the bianconeri had to settle for a disappointing 1-1 score line as Ronaldo and Bessa got the goals. Here is what Max Allegri had to say on the matter as he spoke to the Italian press (via IlBianconero):
"It's too bad that we didn't get the win today and we should've clearly been more alert. We had only conceded a shot to Piatek all game and then Bessa scored. We fell asleep and we paid for our mistake. November will clearly be a very important month for us so we have to remain focused. Mad? We were all mad to leave two points on the table today. I think we weren't focused on the objective today and that certainly gets you mad. Even so, you can't always win. We will have to learn from the mistakes we made today. Pogba? I don't think I will hear from him since I won't call him. He is a United player and that's all there is to it. We will be playing in a great stadium on Tuesday and it will be a great game. Ahead of our game against Genoa I told the lads about the United-Chelsea game and how we had to manage the game better than United. In the end we didn't...".
