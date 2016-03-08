Juve, Allegri leaves € 300 million on the bench

Juve against Chievo was an entertaining game that ended in a victory for the Bianconeri thanks to the hard work, the talent of the players and most importantly the substitutions! Yes, because among all the top Juventus players, what ultimately changed the game was Massimiliano Allegri, the only one who never goes down to the field. After the first hour of play the team dropped in form, mainly because of their physical condition, and then Max took his usual masterpiece substitutions into action.



PERFECT CHANGES -Once again with the substitutions during the match Max managed to change the game. Emre Can and Federico Bernardeschi, who came respectively to instead of Sami Khedira and juan Cuadrado, have overturned the game. The German had a great impact, the second scored the victory goal and assisted the second. In Verona, Allegri has kept players worth almost 300 million on the bench. In our gallery you'll find the prices of the players (filed by La Gazzetta dello Sport) against Chievo.

