Juve, Allegri: 'Mandzukic has a knee problem. Kean or Dybala? Let's see...'

Max Allegri spoke to the press ahead of the Juve-Ajax Uefa Champions league clash, here is what he had to say on the matter:



'Mandzukic? The chances are that he was going to be out so we aren't surprised. I will now have to see who will play in his spot. Mandzukic has a knee issue, he has been struggling with this since the Milan game. Who will replace him? Kean could play or Dybala, maybe none of the two let's see. We can also use Cancelo and De Sciglio but let's wait and see, they are all fit and healthy. Atletico vs Ajax? They are different sides, the opening result doesn't count for much. We have to play with a lot of intensity that's for sure. We have to respect Ajax and we will have to hold on to the ball well. We know that it won't be an easy game so we have to be ready. Result? Well I think there will be goals tomorrow. Ronaldo? He is doing better. He is an amazing player who can always make the difference. We are lucky to have him clearly. Captain? If he plays it will be Dybala if not it will be Bonucci. Ajax? We have to watch out since they are good on the road. Douglas Costa? He can't play a full game yet. De Jong? He is a great player, let's see if he plays. Spinazzola? Alex Sandro will get the start tomorrow. We have to be hungry and clinical...'. More to come on the matter...