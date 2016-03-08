Juve, Allegri: 'Meret was rightfully sent off...'

Juventus coach Max Allegri spoke to Sky Sport after the Napoli-Juve (1-2) game, here is what he had to say on the matter:



"Result? Well we did well in the first half but we struggled a bit more in the second half. Even so, this is three huge points for us. Pjanic? I fell asleep since I should've subbed him off after the first yellow. Once we went down to 10 men, Napoli got back into the game and the stadium started believing again so that made it much harder on us. Meret? As people have told me, in this case it was a foul. The intent was clearly there so I think it was a good decision. I think the referee did well overall and the game went by well. 16 points lead? Yes it is a big lead clearly but we still aren't there just yet. We now will be focusing on our next games against Udinese and Atletico Madrid. Future? When the president wants to talk to me about this then we will talk. I am very happy here and I am focused on our upcoming games...'. More to come...