Juve, Allegri names 19-man squad for Bologna clash
25 September at 20:50Ahead of the game against Bologna tomorrow, Max Allegri has named his Juve side that will take on Filippo Inzaghi. Down below is the 19-man list.
Goalkeepers: Szczesny, Perin, Pinsoglio.
Defenders: Chiellini, Benatia, Bonucci, Alex Sandro, Barzagli, Cancelo, Rugani.
Midfielders: Pjanic, Matuidi, Cuadrado, Emre Can, Bentancur, Bernardeschi.
Strikers: Ronaldo, Dybala, Mandzukic.
For more news, please visit our homepage.
For more news, please visit our homepage.
Go to comments