Goalkeepers: Szczesny, Perin, Pinsoglio.

Defenders: Chiellini, Benatia, Bonucci, Alex Sandro, Barzagli, Cancelo, Rugani.

Midfielders: Pjanic, Matuidi, Cuadrado, Emre Can, Bentancur, Bernardeschi.





Strikers: Ronaldo, Dybala, Mandzukic.

Ahead of the game against Bologna tomorrow, Max Allegri has named his Juve side that will take on Filippo Inzaghi. Down below is the 19-man list.