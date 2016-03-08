Juve, Allegri praises Kean and provides injury update on Cr7 and Dybala

Max Allegri spoke to Sky Sport after the Juve-Empoli (1-0) game, here is what he had to say on the matter:



' You have to have the right mentality when you play for Juventus, this is what makes the difference when you play at such high levels. Kean? He is young and he has to keep working hard that's for sure. He has a lot of qualities and he has the potential to become a great player but it is all in the mentality. I didn't want to start Kean since I wanted to give him a break but he surely helped us upon his introduction in the game. Dybala? He picked up a small knock on international duty so we did not want to risk him. We struggled today in the first half so we had to make adjustments. Empoli did well and were in good shape but we eventually broke the deadlock. We are happy about the win and more importantly, we are very happy about the three points. We have important games coming up so we want everyone to be healthy...'. More to come...