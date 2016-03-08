Juve, Allegri: 'Racists deserve life long stadium bans'

Juve's Max Allegri spoke to Sky Sport after the Cagliari-Juve game, here is what he had to say: 

' We played well today we were compact. Cagliari played a good game and they always create scoring chances when they play at home. We knew that it wasn't going to be an easy game, I am happy about our performance and the three points. Kean? Well certain celebrations can be avoided. He did well today and scored again so we are happy. Racism? You have to be smart on the pitch, I can say that Matuidi and Kean were smart today. I don't want to talk about this since I prefer talking about the game. What to do to fight racism? Well there will always be stupid people out there, it's like in life. I think that the culprits should be banned for life from the football stadiums. I think this would surely help to eliminate racism...'. More to come on the matter...

