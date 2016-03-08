Juve, Allegri reacts to Mourinho’s full-time antics
07 November at 23:55Juventus were defeated for the first time this season this evening as Manchester United came back from behind to defeat Allegri’s men. Speaking to Rai Sport after the game, Juve head coach Max Allegri commented on the game and also answered a question in regards to Jose Mourinho’s full-time antics.
“The defeat in comeback? Football is like this: there are races in which you deserve to win, to make lots of goals We need to score when we have the opportunity, Fellaini on the high balls has created problems for us, we have given some chances, they have been good at exploiting the inactive ball situation. Sorry, you are shocked when you play like this without bringing home the result. However, the first place remains in our hands, now we need to get up and think about the championship.
“I do not judge the second goal because Young has kicked a good free kick. We need to be more attentive to these levels and not give punishments.
“Mourinho? His reaction? I can only judge what happens in the field, everyone reacts in his own way.
“Cuadrado? As on the way out, every so often he was on the left, occasionally in the middle. He made a good match like all the boys.
“There are also opponents, who have important qualities. We can not think that Juventus never takes a goal, especially on these stages. Now we need to give less punishment, we have to work.
“We knew the difficulties of the race, and Ronaldo scored a great goal on Bonucci's great assist, but we lost, but the fate is still in our hands, but we can still get through the first place.”
