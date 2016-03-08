Juve, Allegri reveals why he didn't watch Ronaldo penalty-kick

21 January at 23:25
Juve played against Chievo Verona in Turin as the bianconeri ended up winning by a 3-0 score line. After the game, Juve boss Max Allegri spoke to Sky Sport (via Calciomercato.com), here is what he had to say on the matter:

' Result? It was a good game it wasn't an easy win for us as we were coming off two difficult games but we did it. We needed a lot of quality and maturity which we showed on the night. Dybala? It's great to see him play like this. He might be a little sad as he did not score but it's okay. If he plays like this, he will become a world class player. Ronaldo? I never look at penalty-kicks but he did miss a similar one earlier this morning during practice. Khedira? Sami picked up a knock to his knee, let's see. Emre Can? He played a good solid game today, I was happy. Alex Sandro? He is doing well this year and is playing like a pro. I need a lot of pro's in order to win games and he is one of them. Cancelo and De Sciglio play in a different way but I think they compliment themselves well. Kean? He is a great kid but he still has to keep on growing. Spinazzola? He is staying with us...'.

