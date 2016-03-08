Juve, Allegri reveals why Ronaldo will not play against Genoa
16 March at 15:00Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri has produced his squad list for the Bianconeri's game tomorrow against Genoa; with the notable absence of Cristiano Ronaldo, whose hat-trick sent the team through to the next round of the Champions League with a 3-2 aggregate win over Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid at the Allianz Stadium on Tuesday. Speaking on a number of topics, Allegri said the following at his press conference:
"The balance must reign as it should always reign, but every so often you go from one excess to another. Juventus did an extraordinary thing on Tuesday, reversing the tie against a great team like Atletico Madrid. Nothing is taken for granted, emotions must be lived, victories celebrated but then we must return to the field.
"Ronaldo disqualified? Absolutely not. Everybody on Tuesday, in the stands or on the pitch, performed a different celebration. He will play two matches with the national team, risking him with Genoa would therefore not make sense and it is better that he would rest. Let's say that on Tuesday after the celebrations of 42 thousand at the Stadium they should disqualify them all, I don't see it as a strange thing but it is only a celebration, we are not afraid of the disqualification.
"Ajax? Needless to say that they eliminated Real, which is a strong team. They are a young, strong team that plays well. It will be different to Atletico. And it is wrong to think we are already in the semi-final, there is a quarter-final, first indeed is the outward from them. You have to focus on what to do. The rumors are unimportant: in five days we have gone from failures to being in the Champions League final, we want to arrive, to experience these moments with enthusiasm, and if I have to congratulate the boys, it's about the lucidity and the coldness maintained after the 1-0 and 2-0.
"Mandzukic? He doesn't need to rest, with Atletico he came out perhaps at the best time for him. He played as a real striker as he is good at doing. Tomorrow either he plays or Kean plays, if Kean does not enter immediately, he will be an important change.
"Agnelli? A virtue that we have with the president is that it is enough to tell us things only once, now we will meet again at the end of the season. After the match in the locker room we all hugged each other, a moment to remember, now let's move on.
"De Ligt? I don't know what he will become. Everybody says he is one of the strongest youngsters in the world, we will have the opportunity to see him live and it will be more important than watching him on TV."
