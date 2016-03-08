Juve: Allegri rivals Klopp and Guardiola for exciting duo
18 October at 15:15Juventus are trying to build their squad with an eye to the future, balancing super-star signings like Cristiano Ronaldo for €110m with players of tomorrow. According to IlBianconero.com, Juventus are set to rival Premier League opposition for two youth prospects in Borussia Dortmund’s Christian Pulisic and SC Braga’s Francisco Trincão.
Juventus have always worked well shopping in the youth departments and are ready to take on Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola for these two names. Pulisic has been a friend and fan of Klopp since the German coach was at Dortmund and is largely considered one of the best young players in the world. Pulisic would likely have a bumper price-tag and could cost teams somewhere in the region of €75m or more.
The more budget option would be Francisco Trincão, the 19-year-old Portuguese forward from Braga. Trincão has a €30m release clause in his contract and Pep Guardiola is said to be weighing up a move to meet it; before Juventus pounce first.
