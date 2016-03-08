Juve, Allegri: 'Ronaldo needs Mandzukic'

Max Allegri spoke to Sky Sport (via Calciomercato.com) after the Sassuolo-Juve game, here is what he had to say on the matter:



'Sassuolo have a strong midfield and they like to hold on to possession. We made some mistakes and Szczesny had to come up huge for us to keep things leveled. I decided to use Bernardeschi on Sensi to cut off his passing lanes which helped. Dybala? We are in good shape and we got another clean sheet. Dybala and Ronaldo can certainly play together, they will do so in the future. Sassuolo are a good team so I needed a balanced formation today. Ronaldo played with Bale and Benzema at Real Madrid, it's just you need to find the right balance. For example, Mandzukic is very helpful for players like Ronaldo and Dybala where as Matuidi is very helpful for a player like Pjanic. A team that has success is always a well balanced team so that's what we are looking for....'. More to come....