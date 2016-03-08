Juve, Allegri: 'Ronaldo got mad...'

27 April at 23:25
Max Allegri spoke to DAZN after the Inter-Juve 1-1 game (with goals from Nainggolan and Ronaldo), here is what he had to say on the matter:

"Ronaldo? Well he is an incredible player, it is important for us to have him. Before he scored his goal, he got angry. This was important as he seemed much more motivated and he then scored for us. I liked how we played in the second half, compliments to my lads. We suffered a bit in the first half but we knew how to adjust ourselves which is important. Passes? We did miss way too many easy passes yes especially in the first half. Inter? They played a good overall game, especially at the start of the game. Draw? It was a good point and a good response indeed...'. More to come on the matter...

Allegri's Juve will next play against Torino in the Italian Serie A as the bianconeri have already won the league title. 

