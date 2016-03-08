Juve, Allegri: 'Ronaldo is the best, I don't talk about Ramsey'

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri spoke to media ahead of tomorrow’s Super Cup clash against AC Milan: “Douglas Costa or Bernardeschi will replace Mandzukic, we won’t have reference points in their area”.



SUPER CUP – “I hope we will win tomorrow. It’s hard to know why we lost so many finals in the last years. I hope it will be different tomorrow. There are 22 points between us and AC Milan but tomorrow there will be none. It’s an important test. We want to win as many trophies as possible”.



RONALDO – “There is a lot of talking, winning is the only thing that matters now. He is an added value and we must use him. Juventus played the last two Champions League finals against the best clubs in the World, we’ve done well in the last four years”.



CANCELO – “He is fit, De Sciglio too. Tomorrow I will decide. The five midfielders are fit too”.



PAQUETA’ – “I’m already struggling to watch my players, I didn’t have time to see him. Gattuso will decide”.



HIGUAIN – “I expect him to be focused. He would want to play a great game, we should limit him”.



RAMSEY - "He is a player of Arsenal, I don't speak about other players".



KHEDIRA - "We really need him in this part of the season. Unfortunately, he didn't play a lot in the first part of the season because of injuries".