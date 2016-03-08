Juve, Allegri: "Ronaldo's best game yet..."
29 September at 20:45Max Allegri spoke to Sky Sport (via IlBianconero) after the Juve-Napoli (3-1) game, here is what he had to say on the matter:
" Well we seemed a little nervous at first as we lost a lot of possession and we conceded the first goal as well. Cristiano Ronaldo? He did very well today and he created many clear cut chances for us. Napoli? Well once we went down to 10 men, we should've done more. This is why I was angry, we stopped playing and Callejon almost made us pay. Ronaldo has been doing very well for us and he really did some amazing things today. I think that this was his best game yet for us. Dybala? He did well playing in between the lines today. We have to be more clinical that's for sure but I was pretty happy with our game. Scudetto race already over? No, not this soon. We still have to play AC Milan, Inter, Roma and Fiorentina. We do have an advantage but it will be a long season. Serie A isn't easy. Marotta? He will be missed. He had so much success here and I view him as the best European director in the world...".
For more news, visit Calciomercato.com.
Go to comments