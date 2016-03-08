Juve, Allegri predicts a Ronaldo goal against Manchester United
06 November at 20:15Max Allegri spoke to the press in his Juve-Man United pre-game conference, here is what he had to say on the matter (via IlBianconero):
"I enjoyed hearing Ronaldo's words. Results? Well it's important to do well at this point in the season but at the same time, you don't win anyhing now. Tomorrow we have a chance to qualify to the next phase of the UCL which would be our first seasonal objective. If we can do so, then we would focus on the Serie A until the end of 2018. The Supercup is our second seasonal objective. Benatia? Well when you are in a big club like Juve you have to be ready to stay on the sidelines sometimes. We have many good defenders like Barzagli, Chiellini, Bonucci and Rugani too. Mandzukic? His ankle is okay. Injuries? Kean, Douglas Costa and Bernardeschi are out. On the other hand, Mandzukic and Khedira are available. Matuidi? Let's see,I still haven't decided my formation. Cristiano Ronaldo still hasn't scored in the UCL for Juve? Well let's hope he scores tomorrow. He played a game and provided an assist so far...".
