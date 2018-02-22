Juve, Allegri takes a dig at Napoli over title race

Juventus have won their 7th sucessive scudetto and during today's press conference Massimiliano Allegri has revealed how the Old Lady managed to win the league against such a tough opponent as Napoli.



"After the home defeat against the Azzurri everybody thought we would lose the scudetto but we remained calm and balanced. We knew Napoli could drop some points and it happened against Fiorentina. We played a great season and people should respect us more. If you don't congratulate with Juve after the title means there is no objectivity and lack of respect. You can't copare a team that has won seven successive titles with one that has never ever reached a final."