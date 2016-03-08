Juve, Allegri: "The three points were the important thing..."

Juve boss Max Allegri spoke to Sky Sport after the Chievo Verona game, here is what he had to say on the matter:



" The game? We lost a bit of concentration as the game went on. We were too confident at times which then allowed Chievo to get back in the game. It was a nice win anyways as we needed all three points. It's important to start the season off on the right foot and that's exactly what we did. It has only been 7 days that we have been training together so we will have to keep improving as there aren't any easy games in the Serie A. Next game? Well we have to win again. It is important to get the points in the first three weeks of the season...".



Juve took all the points today as their next game will be against Lazio. Max Allegri knows that his team and Ronaldo will have to do better...