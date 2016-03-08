Juve: Allegri threatened to resign before Napoli clash

Massimiliano Allegri wanted to resign as Juventus coach before yesterday's Serie A clash against Napoli, Il Corriere Dello Sport reports.



The Italian tactician canceled his social media accounts last week and according to the Italian paper, there was a bigger decision made by the Italian manager who threatened to leave Juventus before yesterday's clash at the San Paolo.



Allegri had reportedly decided to hand his resignation as the manager of the Old Lady, so much so Andrea Agnelli had to cancel his business appointment to meet the manager and convince him to stay at the club.



On the eve of the Napoli clash, Allegri admitted that he met Agnelli but added that they will meet after the Atletico Madrid clash to make a decision on his future.











