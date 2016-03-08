Paulo Dybala is set to start from the bench in today’s Serie A tie against Lazio. Today’s papers in Italy confirm what we wrote yesterday night: Mario Mandzukic and Cristiano Ronaldo will start up front for the Old Lady with Dybala that is likely to start the game sitting on the bench.Tuttosport, Il Corriere dello Sport and La Gazzetta dello Sport report that Dybala won’t be starting against Lazio today with the Croat and the Portuguese strikers set to begin the game against the Biancocelesti.​Barzagli, Bonucci and Chiellini are reported to be sure starters just like Miralem Pjanic, Blaise Matuidi and Sami Khedira in the middle of the park.​According to Tuttosport, Federico Bernardeschi will start as right winger, while Il Corriere dello Sport claims Juan Cuadrado will be given the starter spot. As per La Gazzetta dello Sport, Douglas Costa will start on the right to complete the Old Lady’s attacking department.Szczesny; Barzagli, Bonucci, Chiellini; Cuadrado, Khedira, Pjanic, Matuidi; Alex Sandro; Mandzukic, Ronaldo.Strakosha; Radu, Acerbi, Wallace; Marusic, Parolo, Lucas Leiva, Milinkovic-Savic, Lulic; Luis Alberto; Immobile