Juve, Allegri: ‘Today we needed to take our chances’
02 October at 22:03Juventus secured a 3-0 victory against BSC Young Boys from Switzerland this evening, with Paulo Dybala scoring a hat trick at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. Speaking to Sky Sport after the game, Juventus head coach Max Allegri said the following:
“Bernardeschi wide? You step on your feet with Dybala, his favorite area is the center right and for greater balance I lined up there: Federico attacked the depth, made a good game, I pulled a little 'ears because there' they were situations in which he had to give the ball and instead sought the personal goal.
“Change way for interpreters? Today there were these interpreters, they passed the ball a bit 'in a different way but the important thing was to cover the field and the boys did it in the best way. We need to have more control of the game and not stop running forward, today we had to make more goals and take advantage of our chances because the goal difference is very important: there are many games, more or less they all play because they are all of great value.
“Where could Bernardeschi do better? We need to know above all that improving these situations increases the chances of going ahead in the Champions League. When the important games will come, if you have five chances and you have to score three goals, or on three occasions you have to score two goals: if you do not have it in the head it brings you back a little, even in the league.
“Improve the Dybala-Ronaldo agreement? It is not the Dybala-Ronaldo agreement. The advantage is when you have a point of reference forward they have more chances to go scoring. It is not that we play worse without centerers, but we are less present inside the area.”
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments