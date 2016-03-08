Juve, Allegri: 'UCL? We had to do better...'

Max Allegri spoke to Sky Sport after the Juve-Torino 1-1 game, here is what he had to say on the matter:



"Result? Well we deserved to tie the game up, we created some interesting chances. Torino played a good game overall but they practically didn't shoot on Szczesny all game long. Goal against? Well we gave Torino their goal, this was on us clearly. Season? I want to congratulate my lads as we had a great season, they never give up. Barcelona vs Liverpool? Barca's quality was superior even if Liverpool played well. Both clubs have a ton of tremendous players, it is an interesting clash. UCL? It has always been one of our objectives since I arrived here. It isn't easy to win it and we know that we had to do better this season but Ajax played very well. Football? Football is an art. What Ronaldo or Messi do is a form of art....'. More to come on the matter...