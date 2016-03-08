Juve, Allegri: ‘We are aiming for the Champions League’
11 October at 13:00Juventus have had a fantastic start to their 2018/19 campaign, winning all ten of their first ten matches of the season. So far, however, Juve have had little in the way of tests, with matches against Napoli and Lazio being their toughest in the league and Valencia in the Champions League. After the next month of football, with Juventus having games against Manchester United and AC Milan, we will have a clearer idea of where Juve rank.
Interviewed by Ansa, at a Samsung Direct commercial event in Milan, Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri revealed his aim for the season, after the Bianconeri’s bright start: “After seven league titles and four consecutive Italian Cups, we are aiming for Europe, touched in the two Champions League finals reached in the last four years.”
Juventus have been unlucky in Europe in recent years but, with the help of €110 million signing Cristiano Ronaldo, will be looking to put the past behind them and forge a new era in the history of the club.
