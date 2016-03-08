Juve, Allegri: 'We didn't do well at all in the first half...'

Juve boss Max Allegri spoke to Sky Sport after the Juve-Milan game, here is what he had to say on the matter:



"It was a crucial win against a good side. First half? We didn't do well in the first half that's for sure. We weren't very organized but I feel like we came back after the break with the right attitude. Alex Sandro? It's the first time we used him in the back-three as De Sciglio and Spinazzola were the wing-backs. We didn't do too bad at the back and things got a little more complicated because of the Emre Can injury. Matuidi? I wanted to rest some players today which is why he didn't play. Piatek? Well Milan didn't create that much, they only scored because of our error. Dybala? Well he wants to play which is normal but it is also normal to have some competition. Kean? He is doing very well and I appreciated his celebration today....'. More to come on the matter...