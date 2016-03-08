Allegri slams Juve after Parma draw and insists that Serie A title race isn't over yet

Max Allegri spoke to DAZN at the end of the Juve-Parma 3-3 game, here is what he had to say on the matter:



'Game? We lost our concentration and we were way too soft at the back. We made many errors, we are going to have to be much more focused in games to come. 3-1 lead? Yes we had a comfortable lead and fell asleep a little bit which isn't respectable. We didn't do well against Atalanta in the Coppa Italia and we struggled at times tonight too so we are going to have to improve for sure. Back-four? Well we had a lot of important players out and the back-four that we used tonight did not have any experience playing with one another. We have to be smarter and be more clinical too. Beautiful football is nice but in the end, the only thing that counts are the points. Napoli? We still have a good advantage but we will have to do better...'. More to come...