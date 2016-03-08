Juve, Allegri: "We want to keep setting new targets..."
06 October at 21:20Max Allegri spoke to the press after the Udinese-Juve game (0-2), here is what he had to say on the matter (via TuttoJuve):
"Well we started this season off very well but we worked hard during the summer to achieve this. This was probably our best game of the season even if Udinese are a good team. We played with a lot of maturity and we were smart when we had the ball. Rodrigo Bentancur? He was impressive and really moved the ball out well today so I was very happy. International Break? It's okay, I think we needed a rest anyways. I was happy with our attack today and everyone defended well too. Paratici? Well I am looking forward to having important football talks with him as we work as a team here at Juve. Cancelo? He improved a lot and he has great abilities. Objectives? We always want to keep setting new goals...".
