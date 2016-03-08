Juve, Amoruso: 'Lukaku is better than Dybala...'

Romelu Lukaku's Manchester United future is in heavy doubt as Inter Milan and Juve have strong interest in him. Inter have been after him for over a month now but the nerazzurri haven't been able to get close to the red devils' demands. Juve have since entered the Lukaku race as they now have strong interest in him. Mario Mandzukic and Paulo Dybala are two names that could potentially join Man United as part of the deal. Here is what ex-Juve striker Nicola Amoruso had to say on the matter as he spoke to the press (via IlBianconero):



"Lukaku? He has great physical power. I think a player like Lukaku would be the perfect compliment to Ronaldo. He has a lot of experience and he can really help Juve in the UCL as well. Dybala? Well he has more natural talent but Lukaku also has talent and he is much more complete. Lukaku or Dybala? I would personally go with Lukaku and I think that they bianconeri management have taken the right choice...'. More to come on the matter...