Juve and Barca, the complex transfer story
09 December at 13:50Italian Serie A giants Juventus and Spanish La Liga outfit FC Barcelona are involved in different kind of ideas in the transfer market recently.
Both clubs have been exploring number of options in the recent past and could not finalise any deal as of now.
It is believed representatives of both clubs have once again established contact for the possible swap including midfielders Emre Can and Ivan Rakitic recently but with every passing minute, it is looking highly unlikely that the deal will be concluded in the near future.
It is believed that Rakitic is still on the market and that the Juve’s hierarchy are interested in signing him but are waiting for other deals to conclude so that they will have the funds to make a move for the Croatia international.
Therefore, it will be interesting to see how things will pan out in the near future but as things stand, between Juve and Barca, there is one complex story in the making.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Fabrizio Romano
Go to comments