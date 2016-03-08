Juve and Bayern ready to battle for unhappy Barcelona defender
30 June at 14:30Lucas Digne wants to leave Barcelona. Mundo Deportivo writes that the French left-back has been disappointed by the lack of space and the missed call-up to the World Cup. On the former PSG and Roma player there are two clubs: Juventus, who spoke with intermediaries, ready to begin a decisive assault if they are to part ways with Alex Sandro, and Bayern Munich, ready to offer 17 million euros if they were to lose Juan Bernat.
Digne made the move from PSG to Barcelona in the summer of 2016. The 24-year-old was left off France’s roster for the 2018 World Cup, which will have been quite frustrating as he made the trip four years ago to the tournament in Brazil
Digne made just 12 appearances in La Liga this season for a paltry total of 702 minutes, producing 2 assists in that span. He added4 Copa Del Rey and 3 Champions league cameos.
