Manchester City and Juventus, two league champions from last season, are keeping a close eye on the transfer window and, according to several reports in Europe, there are eight players that the two clubs could negotiate in the future.



While Leroy Sane has been linked with joining Juventus with Paulo Dybala going the opposite direction, Juve have also shown interest in the likes of Gundogan, Mendy and Bernardo Silva, three long-time targets of the Old Lady. On the other hand, the Bianconeri Alex Sandro, Pjanic and Juan Cuadrado, are very much liked by Pep Guardiola’s Citizens.









The exact feasibility of these operations remains to be seen. For example, Miralem Pjanic just renewed his Juventus contract until 2023 at the end of August, while Alex Sandro has expressed his willingness to stay.



It is perhaps more likely that the Man City names could move, as they are players who are not finding that much space at the club. On Juventus’ side, Paulo Dybala would not be an unlikely exit, seeing as he is struggling to perform after the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo in Turin.

