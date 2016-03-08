Juve and CR7 to go on together: Bianconeri make promise to superstar

Juventus do not want to leave a speech halfway. Cristiano Ronaldo is and will be at the centre of the project of the Bianconeri. The Portuguese superstar had made a difference on the field - 25 goals in 32 matches across all competitions and he is exporting the Juventus brand in every corner of the world.



The Coronavirus pandemic has created a lot of fear and a sense of uncertainty at all levels, not only in football and not only in Italy. It is practically impossible to make long-term forecasts of any kind and it is better to rely on concrete facts. But waiting to understand how the season will end, Juventus are very much convinced to continue their 'marriage' with their star.



After overcoming the physical troubles of November, Ronaldo seems to have projected himself into a new youth. In the most difficult moment, he dragged the team with goals and performances and the Bianconeri are ready to reward him for his contribution and perhaps give him a bit of 'rest'.



According to reports from Tuttosport, the club is looking for a player with a specific identikit: a centre-forward under 30. Not to replace CR7, but rather to facilitate his tasks in the future. The names considered are Gabriel Jesus, Timo Werner, Mauro Icardi and the very expensive Harry Kane. The addition of these players would give more freedom to Ronaldo.



Ronaldo's contract at the Allianz Stadium expires in 2022, that is in more than two years. It is true that, in the case of a champion like him, the desire matters more than the contract. But like Juventus, CR7 is not the type to leave speeches in half and will continue his journey in Turin.